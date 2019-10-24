Marlene (Sheibley) Elliott, of Commercial Point, passed away in the comfort of her home following a long illness on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.

Marlene was born Sept. 11, 1941 to Vera Luman and James Scheibley and was orphaned at 3 years old when her mother passed away.

She lived with her maternal grandmother, Edna Luman. She attended and graduated from Hillsboro High School where she met Charles Elliott, both graduating in 1959. Shortly after graduating, she moved to Cincinnati and worked at Trailmobile. She and Charles married in 1960. They had two children, Charlene (Troy) Smith of Orient and Wade Elliott of Kettering.

To Marlene, family and friends were everything. She was thrilled to have grandchildren, Kyle (Kayla) Smith of Orient, Amber (Donnie) Hinson of Biloxi, Melody Chapman of Hilliardabnd Jeffery Elliott of Kettering; and two great-grandchildren, Elliott Hinson and Grace Smith. She also leaves behind a special cousin who was the same as her own child, Elizabeth (Steve) Spencer of Vandalia.

Marlene and Charles opened their home and heart to Chris (Ann) Fulton of Grove City when Chris was in high school. She had cousins, who were sisters in her heart, Pat (Frank) Cooper of New York and Debbie Cox of Dayton. There were many other wonderful friends and family, but special mention, Patty (Nick) Lindsey of Hillsboro, whom she met in elementary school and remained her forever friend.

Marlene was preceded in death by many cherished family members including Charles, whom she was married to for 53 years.

We will celebrate her life as she wished with a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Beckett Cemetery, Commercial Point. Food and fellowship will follow at the home of Charlene and Troy Smith.

