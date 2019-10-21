Marlyn Andrew Smith, 86, of Leesburg, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at his son's home.

He was born June 27, 1933, in Greenfield, the son of Frank and Charlotte (Easter) Smith.

Marlyn retired from truck driving after many years of employment at T.D. VanCamp, W.K.W. Construction, and G.D. Baker Construction. He enjoyed fishing, coon hunting, riding horses and playing cards. He also served in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Smith, whom he married Dec. 7, 1957; one son, Gayle Andrew "Dog" (Diana L.) Smith of Leesburg; one niece, Carol (Jack) Wilson; and cousins, Sandy (Steve) Wolbert and John Earl Patton.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Glenn Smith and Jimmy Joe Smith; one nephew, Jim Bob Smith; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor John Fitzgerald officiating. Burial will follow at the Good Hope Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

