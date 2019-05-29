Martha Ann Trochelman, 79, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at her home.

She was born Feb. 23, 1940 in Portsmouth, the daughter of the late Delbert Wesley and America Ann (Yates) Copas.

She was a member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union of Hillsboro and a former nursing assistant with Clermont Mercy and Clinton Memorial hospitals.

She is survived by her children, Danny (Vicky) Shaffer of Lynchburg, Wayne (Sandy) Shaffer of Hillsboro, Donna Eaglin of Hillsboro and Tony (Rhonda) Shaffer of Greenfield; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; four half brothers, Thomas Taylor of Texas, Roger Taylor of Kansas, Eldon Taylor of Indiana and Eugene Copas of Dayton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Richard Trochelman, on March 16, 2013; one son, Robert Jerome Shaffer; one daughter, Tawanna Smetana; two grandsons, Shane Hibbs and Craig Franks; two brothers; five sisters; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at the Church of Christ in Christian Union in Hillsboro with the Rev. Danny Shaffer officiating. Burial will follow in the Martinsville IOOF Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of the service Saturday at the church.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family.

