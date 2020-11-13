1/
Mary A. Ballein
Mary A. Ballein, 80, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday afternoon, Nov. 12, 2020 at the Laurels of Hillsboro.

She was born Aug. 4, 1940, in Hillsboro, the daughter of the late Donald and Martha (Taylor) Ballein.

She had worked at Pasquales Pizza in Hillsboro for many years. She was a dedicated Elvis fan, and though she had no children of her own, she "mothered" and cared for many of her loved ones as her own.

She is survived by five brothers, Don Ballein of Hillsboro, Howard (Vivian) Ballein of Michigan, Floyd (Sam) Ballein of Minnesota, and Dave (Sandy) Ballein and John (Loretta) Ballein, both of Hillsboro; two nieces, Brenda McLaughlin of Portsmouth and Sandra Lowe of Hillsboro; two nephews, Dale (Karen) Schraw of Hillsboro and Gary Schraw of Hillsboro; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Ballein and Huey Ballein; a sister, Barbara Schraw; and a nephew, Mark Schraw.

Visitation will be noon until 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In keeping with her wishes, cremation will follow services.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Laurels "family" for the many years of loving care.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.



Published in Times Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
