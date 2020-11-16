Mary Ann Hamilton, 63, of Nipgen, passed away Friday, Nov. 13 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.She was surrounded by her family.

She was born on Dec. 9, 1956, in Chillicothe, the daughter of the late Willie and Zettie Tackett.

On Feb. 14, 1974, she was united in marriage to Lee Hamilton, the love of her life and father of her four children.

Surviving are four children, Shawntina (Dave) Olaker of Greenfield, Benjamin Hamilton of Nipgen, Jeremy (Joni) Hamilton of Bainbridge and Nathan (Shelby) Hamilton of Chillicothe; nine loving grandchildren, Savannah Olaker, Veronica Olaker, Brittany Olaker, Sydni Ward, Brian Hamilton, Lydia Hamilton, Wesley Hamilton, Titus Hamilton and Kylee Hamilton; three beautiful great-grandchildren, Carter Runyon, Cali Olaker and Rosalee Olaker; two sisters, Ann (Guy) Hamilton of Chillicothe and Penny Montgomery of Mansfield; and three brothers, Carlis Tackett, Ervin (Ruth) Tackett and Grover Tackett of Omega.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Dewey Tackett, Billy Tackett and Robert "Bobby" Tackett; and one sister, Rebel Havens.

Mary was a homemaker, a volunteer in her community, and a woman of many hobbies including quilting, gardening and organizing church events for her church, Spargursville CCCU. Her love and devotion for her church was widely known to all who knew and loved her.

Her love and compassion will live on through her surviving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her legacy shall live on through them, as they continue to spread the love and light that she brought into this world. Mary will always be remembered for her random acts of kindness, her devotion to her family, and her kind and loving soul.

To honor Mary's wishes, there will be no calling hours or visitation. The family asks that Mary is remembered with a smile, and for her generosity and her pure heart of gold.

The Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home, Bainbridge, is serving the family.

