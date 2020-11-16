1/1
Mary Ann Hamilton
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Ann Hamilton, 63, of Nipgen, passed away Friday, Nov. 13 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.She was surrounded by her family.

She was born on Dec. 9, 1956, in Chillicothe, the daughter of the late Willie and Zettie Tackett.

On Feb. 14, 1974, she was united in marriage to Lee Hamilton, the love of her life and father of her four children.

Surviving are four children, Shawntina (Dave) Olaker of Greenfield, Benjamin Hamilton of Nipgen, Jeremy (Joni) Hamilton of Bainbridge and Nathan (Shelby) Hamilton of Chillicothe; nine loving grandchildren, Savannah Olaker, Veronica Olaker, Brittany Olaker, Sydni Ward, Brian Hamilton, Lydia Hamilton, Wesley Hamilton, Titus Hamilton and Kylee Hamilton; three beautiful great-grandchildren, Carter Runyon, Cali Olaker and Rosalee Olaker; two sisters, Ann (Guy) Hamilton of Chillicothe and Penny Montgomery of Mansfield; and three brothers, Carlis Tackett, Ervin (Ruth) Tackett and Grover Tackett of Omega.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Dewey Tackett, Billy Tackett and Robert "Bobby" Tackett; and one sister, Rebel Havens.

Mary was a homemaker, a volunteer in her community, and a woman of many hobbies including quilting, gardening and organizing church events for her church, Spargursville CCCU. Her love and devotion for her church was widely known to all who knew and loved her.

Her love and compassion will live on through her surviving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her legacy shall live on through them, as they continue to spread the love and light that she brought into this world. Mary will always be remembered for her random acts of kindness, her devotion to her family, and her kind and loving soul.

To honor Mary's wishes, there will be no calling hours or visitation. The family asks that Mary is remembered with a smile, and for her generosity and her pure heart of gold.

The Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home, Bainbridge, is serving the family.

Those wishing to sign Mary's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
(740) 634-2191
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 15, 2020
I love you Mary forever and always! God please bring comfort and peace to Mary’s family and loved ones. Go rest big sister and wait on me. “Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” Matthew 11:28-30
Ann Hamilton
Sister
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved