Mary Ann Walker, 82, of Lynchburg, passed away Wednesday evening, Jan. 8, 2020 at Highland District Hospital.

She was born June 28, 1937, in Highland County, the daughter of the late Haskell and Henrietta (Cordy) Murtland.

She attended the Christian Science Church in Hillsboro.

Mrs. Walker is survived by three children, Dennis Walker of Lexington, Ky., and Barbara Walker and Joyce Walker, both of Lynchburg; five grandchildren, Joe Walker, Katrina Piersall, Matthew Walker, Molly Pratt and Alora Pratt; four great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Daniel (Gail) Murtland of Louisville, Ky. and Pat (Trina) Murtland of Martinsville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest L. Walker, on March 5, 1996.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Virginia Purdy will officiate. Burial will follow in the Lynchburg Masonic Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Highland County Humane Society, P.O. 471, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

