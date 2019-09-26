Mary Bernice Wysong, 94, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.

Mary was born Aug. 12, 1925 in Fresno, Calif., the daughter of the late Frank and Francis (Borges) Mello.

Besides her parents, her husband, who died April 30, 1983, Robert C. Wysong; and two brothers, Manuelo and Andrew Mello, also preceded her.

Mary was a member of the Hillsboro Church of Christ and served as the greeter for 15 years.

Mary survived by one sister, Angie Sword of Tracy, Calif.

Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at the Marshall Cemetery.

The Thompson Funeral Home is taking care of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Highland County Humane Society.

