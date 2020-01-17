Mary E. Louderback, 102, of the Buford community, passed away Thursday morning, Jan. 16, 2020 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing Home in Ripley.

She was born Oct. 31, 1917 in Hillsboro, the daughter of late Melvin Lewis Stratton and Rosa Levina Swartz Stratton.

Mary was a member of Buford Church of Christ and Eastern Star. She retired as a school bus driver from the Lynchburg-Clay School District after many years of service and was a Notary Public.

Surviving are her son, Donald (Carol) Louderback of Buford; daughter, Deborah Louderback of Buford; daughter-in-law, Marsha J. Louderback; five grandchildren, Denver Douglas Louderback, Steven Allen (Misty) Louderback, David Michael Louderback, Jill Kathleen (Chase) Carter and Kevin Alan Louderback; six great-grandchildren, Andrew Louderback, Kirklyn and Jared Ballard, and Thomas, Matthew and Lauren Carter; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Ora Denver Louderback; son, Denver Delano Louderback; granddaughter, Patricia Ballard; great-grandson, Chad Evan Carter; three brothers, Oscar, Edgar and Ralph Stratton; and two sisters, Hazel Naylor and Bertha Mae Roush.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at the Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St., Mowrystown, with Pastor Leo Kuhn officiating. Interment will follow in the Buford Cemetery, Buford, Ohio.

Friends will be received at the funeral home Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the services.

