Mary Elisabeth Shaffer, 95, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at the Laurels of Hillsboro.

Mary was born Sept. 28, 1924 in Brown County, the daughter of the late Louis F. and Mary Janes (Roades) Allen.

Besides her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Everett C. Shaffer, on Nov. 29, 2004; four brothers, Delbert, Charles, Vandale and Harvey Allen; two sisters, Grace Montgomery and Wilma Rankin; and son-in-law, Lonnie Butler.

Mary was a dietary supervisor at Highland District Hospital for 21 years. She was also a 4-H advisor, a Sunday school teacher at the Pricetown Church of Christ for many years, and worked at the Laurels of Hillsboro.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Sandy and Ralph Schrock of Chapel Hill, Tenn., Peggy Butler of Bainbridge and Linda and Randy Wilkin of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Beth (Chris) Purtee, Rhett (Amber) Butler, Nicki (Shawn) Holloway, Krista (Paul) Dillon and Kevin (Jayme) Schrock; seven great-grandchildren, Wesley (Lauren) Purtee, Ashley Purtee, Garrett Holloway, Austin Dillon, Allie Dillon, Camden Butler and Scarlett Schrock; and two great-great-grandchildren, Rory and Ryder Purtee.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Ruble Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services on Thursday at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, Fla. 33134.

