Mary Elizabeth Cluff, 80, of Lynchburg, passed away Saturday morning, Jan. 25, 2020 at Highland District Hospital.

She was born March 17, 1939 in Frankfort, the daughter of the late Marcus Alonzo and Louella (Hise) Schoonover.

She is survived by four sons, Gary (Mark Pilson) Cluff of Winston Salem N.C., Jon (Theresa) Cluff of Lynchburg, Jeff Cluff of Batavia and Jerry Cluff of Hillsboro; 13 grandchildren, Steve, Matt, Aaron and Michael Cluff, Christine Potter, William, Ashley, Amber, Caleb, Chad and Josh Cluff, and Lisa and Brad Schoonover; 26 great-grandchildren; a sister, Sue Detty of Frankfort, Ky.; a former daughter-in-law, Elaine Cluff; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Chester Chaney Cluff, on Nov. 7, 2004; a son, Allen Schoonover; two sisters, Betty Hatton and Patricia Davidson; and a brother, Richard Schoonover.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Burial will follow in the Dunn's Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

The Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg is serving the family.

