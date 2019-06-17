Mary Helen Riddle Skidmore, 94, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday afternoon, June 14, 2019 at home.

She was born Feb. 4, 1925 in Lawshe, the daughter of the late William Clarence and Sophia Anna (Davis) Hottinger.

Helen was a member of Faith Baptist Church and the Wilmington Savings Bank Senior Citizens Center and had worked at the Wilmington Publishing Company and the Irwin Auger Bit Company.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20 at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St., at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington, with Pastor Jim Riggle officiating. Interment will follow in the New Antioch Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday, June 20 at the funeral home.

Contributions in Helen's memory may be made to the Faith Baptist Church, 1791 North U.S. Route 68, Wilmington, Ohio 45177.

