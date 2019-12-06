Mary Jane Burgess, 85, of Leesburg, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at home.

She was born July 13, 1934 in Clinton County, the daughter of Howard D. and Clistie J. (Carey) Fisher.

Mary Jane was a retired teacher and taught third grade at Putman Elementary School in Blanchester. She was an Ohio University graduate earning her B.S. Degree in Elementary Education and a Miami University graduate earning her Master's in Education.

She is survived by two daughters, Jana M. (Michael Daye) Huff-Daye of Leesburg and Jeanetta G. (Fred) Turner of Leesburg; one daughter in-law, Katherine Huff of Sun City, S.C.; two sons, Richard Burgess of Greenfield and Wayne (Kim) Burgess of Leesburg; grandchildren, Joseph (Melissa) Turner, Krista (Jamie) Richards, Jennifer (William) Walls, James (Miranda) Daye, Joshua Daye, Jaime (Scott) Barrett, Jonathon (Holly) Burgess, Joseph Burgess, Clayton (Elizabeth) Burgess, Brittane (Shawn) Dance and Brandy (Nate) Luke; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Walls, Lillian Walls, William Walls III, Juliana Daye, James Daye, Aiden Barrett, Teagan Barrett, Xavier Richards, Joseph Turner Jr., Jamie Richards Jr., Dylan (Ashley) Blevins, Tressa Carder, Kaylee Carder, Layne Burgess, Logan Burgess, June Burgess, Parker Burgess, Larkin Burgess, Kinsley Dance, Eli Dance, Bennett Luke, Kyndall Luke, Levi Blevins and Madi Blevins; one brother, John (Nicole) Fisher of Oxnard, Calif.; one sister in-law, Sarah Fisher of New Vienna; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Hadley T. Huff, on June 5, 1976; and her second husband, Ervin B. Burgess, on Nov. 3, 2001; one son, James H. Huff; brothers and sisters, Lois Fisher, Thomas Fisher, Lucile Hadley, Harold Fisher, Henry Fisher, Pauline Leslie, Erma Nordin, Howard Fisher and Dale Fisher; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Hardin's Creek Friends Church in Leesburg with Pastor Tony Tompkins officiating. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Leesburg.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Hardin's Creek Friends Church, 11140 Milner Rd., Leesburg, Ohio 45135.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

