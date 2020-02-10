Mary Jo Nolan, 70, of Sun City, Ariz., formerly of South Salem, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Banner Boswell Medical Center in Sun City, Ariz.

She was born Oct. 30, 1949 in Greenfield, Ohio, the daughter of Nathan and Francis Jean (Bowdle) Taylor.

She was retired from Candle-Lite of Leesburg and was formerly employed at Johnson Controls in Greenfield. She enjoyed cards, games, activities and lying by the pool with her friends at Paradise Park in Sun City, Ariz.

She is survived by her daughter, Aimee (Dana Kellenberger) Carmean of Washington C.H.; granddaughter, Ashleigh Donohoe of Washington C.H.; two sisters, Kathleen (Nick) Dewey of Frankfort and Reva Jean Clifford of Washington C.H.; three brothers, Paul (Debbie) Robinett of Bainbridge, Steven Taylor of South Salem and Kenneth Taylor of Washington C.H.; a sister-in-law, Marsha Junk of Washington C.H.; and numerous nieces and nephews including a special niece, Lori (Marty) Givens of Frankfort.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Joe Nolan, on May 21, 2010; two brothers, Larry and Jackie Junk; one sister, Rachel Ann "Stook" Freshour; and both parents.

Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday.

