Mary L. Michael, 88, Springfield, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Ohio Masonic Home in Springfield.

She was born on Aug. 15, 1932, in Sabina, the daughter of the late Harry Shaw and Edith (Dawson) Shaw.

Mary was a 1950 graduate from Hillsboro High School, and she worked at City Loan and Savings in Hillsboro in the 1960s. She went on to work at several banks in the Dayton and Fairborn area before taking a job at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for 33 years. She was a member of Aero Chapter #536 Order Of The Eastern Star.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Linda Sue (Stanley) Byrd of Springfield; a grandson, Greg (Janet) Lucas of Hillsboro; and two great-grandchildren, Gunner Lucas and Gabi Lucas.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Dale Michael on March 19, 2013.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Masks will be available and encouraged along with social distancing.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. following visitation on Saturday, Nov. 14 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow with services in the High Top Cemetery.

