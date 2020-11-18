Mary Lou Malott, 85, of Greenfield, died on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 in the Adena Greenfield Medical Center.

She was born Tuesday, Feb. 5, 1935, in Highland County, a daughter of the late Rufus and Elsie Grogg Penwell Smith.

On June 18, 1955, she married Donald F. Malott, who preceded her in death on Sept. 9, 2018.

She is survived by her three children, Terri Malott, Tim Malott and Tonda Patterson, all of Greenfield; four grandchildren, Dusty, Dawn, Tiffany and Kyle; two stepgrandchildren, Josh and Twolla; and her eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Alice Jo Wilt; and her brother, Fred Penwell.

Mary Lou was a 1953 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School. For more than 30 years, Mary Lou was the babysitter for many families in the Greenfield area.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 in Greenfield Cemetery with Danny Dodds officiating. All those attending will be required to wear a mask and maintain distancing per COVID guidelines.

No calling hours will be held.

The Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield, is serving the family.

Family and friends are asked to leave a personal memory of Mary Lou on her online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.