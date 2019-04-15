Mary Louise Fite, 88, of Hillsboro, died Saturday afternoon, April 13, 2019 at the Laurels of Hillsboro.

She was born Aug. 19, 1930 in Marshall, the daughter of the late Otto and Eliza Belle Taylor Yankey.

Mary was a homemaker and member of the Mt. Olive Church of Christ.

She is survived by two children, Rodney Ray Berry and Anne (Charles) Starr of New Vienna; four stepchildren, Eddie (Diane) Fite of Columbus, Ralph (Nancy) Fite of Loveland, Rodney Fite of Springfield and Linda (Shelby) Merrill of Ripley; 15 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one brother, Donald Yankey of New Vienna.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Elvis Berry, on Sept. 13, 1988; second husband, Robert Arnold Fite, on Dec. 13, 2016; one sister, Helen Jackson; and three brothers, Lawrence, Robert Lee and Ronald Yankey.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, April 20 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. Kenny Zugg of the Mt. Olive Church of Christ will officiate. Burial will follow in the Dunkard Ridge Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.