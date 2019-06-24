Mary M. Rhodes passed peacefully from this life June 21, 2019 around 10:35 in the morning after a long and courageous battle with cancer at the age of 72.

She was born Dec. 7, 1946 in Rarden to the late Jonas and Esta Robinson.

Mary lived most of her life in Bainbridge, where she married Homer D. Rhodes on Dec. 7, 1968.

They also shared their birthdays and were married more than 50 years, raising three children, Bradley (Debbie) Rhodes of Hillsboro, Jason (Sandra) Rhodes of Bainbridge and Kendra (Jon) Hess of Pickerington. She had seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She is survived by two sisters, Glenna Cooper of Bainbridge and Virginia Leist of Piketon; and a brother, Harold Alexander of Rarden. She also had many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Frank Robinson and Paul Alexander; and sisters, Marie Oyer, Eva Shoupe, Ester Blaum and Thelma Jean White.

Mary loved her husband, children, family and her cat Blake. She loved flowers, shopping, good country, oldies and gospel music, and enjoyed the Smoky Mountains and Dollywood. She was a warrior, a fighter and will be greatly missed by her family.

The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions to Stephanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43212.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 at the Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home of Bainbridge with Troy Villars officiating. Burial will follow in the Bainbridge Cemetery.

Friends may visit with Mary's family from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Those wishing to sign Mary's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.