Mary Margaret Brown West, 103, of Hillsboro, passed away peacefully Friday, June 5, 2020 at Bell Gardens Place in Hillsboro.

She was born on June 15, 1916 in Hillsboro, the daughter of the late Thomas and Leota (Wisecup) Brown.

Mary graduated from Hillsboro High School in the class of 1934. She valued her academic studies very highly throughout her school days. Basketball and swimming were her favorite sports that she participated in during school. Mary worked on their farm alongside her husband, Joseph P. West Sr., for many years. She grew up in the Hillsboro Church of Christ and after marrying Joseph on Sept. 19, 1934, she became a member of the First United Methodist Church. She was the first president of the Belfast Women's Society of Christian Service (WSCS), the pianist and Sunday School teacher at Belfast Church, and she was on the first board of the Highland County Society for Children and Adults.

She was a member of the Eastern Star and received her 50-year pin, her 60-year pin, and was a member for a total of 84 years. She was a member of the DAR, a member of the Hillsboro White Shrine of Jerusalem, and a member of the Highland County Senior Citizens Center, where Mary and Joe were Senior Citizens of the Year in 1989. She was also a member of the Highland County Genealogical Society, Lady Director of Ohio Farm Bureau for 12 years and a 4-H Club Lleader. Mary and Joe enjoyed dancing and were the first presidents of the Square-Dancing Group. She loved music and she was excellent at playing the trombone, violin, piano and organ.

Mary is survived by her two children, Joseph (Ruth) West of Hillsboro and Marilyn (Ralph "Buddy") Pence of Hillsboro; six grandchildren, Jon Gregory (Janice) West of Kennesaw, Ga., Joseph Lynn (April) West of Tempe, Ariz., Leigh Ann (Scott) Edenfield of Warner Robins, Ga., Tamara Sue (Steve) Beaver of Tucker, Ga., Thomas West (Julie) Pence of Hillsboro and Patrick West Pence of Hillsboro; 19 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph P. West Sr., on Jan. 14, 1995; a sister, Florence Himes; and three brothers, Harley Brown, Bill Brown and Paul Brown.

Visitation (with social distancing being observed and masks are not required but encouraged) will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10 at the First United Methodist Church in Hillsboro.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. following visitation Wednesday, June 10 at the church. Pastor Derek Russell will officiate. Burial will follow services in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hillsboro First United Methodist Church, 133 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Rd., Maysville, Ky. 41056; or to the charity of your choice.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

