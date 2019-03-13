Mary N. Jenkins, 78, of Greenfield, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.

She was born Aug. 13, 1940 in Ross County, the daughter of Owen and Charlotte (Vest) Hill.

She was a 1958 graduate of Frankfort High School. She was a lifetime member of FOE 1325, where she served as an officer in the Ladies Auxiliary for more than 40 years. She was very active within the Eagles and community and was honored as the grand marshal in the Christmas parade. She was formerly a secretary in several different businesses and most recently did janitorial work in the Eagles and VFW of Greenfield.

She is survived by her son, Chris (Nancy Renee) Jenkins of Greenfield; granddaughter, Breawna Ralph; one brother, Jim (Carol) Hill of Chillicothe; one sister, Shirley (Jerry) Young of Utica; three nieces, Kim, Jamie and Heather; one nephew, Jason; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Roger Jenkins, on Aug. 26, 2012; and both parents.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be 3-6 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at the Greenfield Eagles.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.