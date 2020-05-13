Maudie M. Fanning
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maudie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maudie M. Fanning, 84, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Heartland of Hillsboro. She was born Aug. 17, 1935 in Xenia, the daughter of the late Daniel and Amanda K. (Young) Abling. She was a homemaker and was a Jehovah Witness. She is survived by her children, Darlene (Larry) Roades of Hillsboro, Teri (Carlton) Sholler of Cedarville and Leonard R. (Sandy) Fanning Jr. of Jamestown; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Chuck Abling of Baytown, Texas; and several nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Daniel (Jen) Abling of Xenia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard R. Fanning Sr.; one brother, Melvin Abling; two sisters, Helen Abling and Maudie's twin sister, Marie Abling; and both parents. There will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, P.O. Box 400, Lucasville, Ohio 45648. The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Son
602 N High Street
Hillsboro, OH 45133
937-393-2124
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved