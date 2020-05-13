Maudie M. Fanning, 84, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Heartland of Hillsboro. She was born Aug. 17, 1935 in Xenia, the daughter of the late Daniel and Amanda K. (Young) Abling. She was a homemaker and was a Jehovah Witness. She is survived by her children, Darlene (Larry) Roades of Hillsboro, Teri (Carlton) Sholler of Cedarville and Leonard R. (Sandy) Fanning Jr. of Jamestown; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Chuck Abling of Baytown, Texas; and several nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Daniel (Jen) Abling of Xenia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard R. Fanning Sr.; one brother, Melvin Abling; two sisters, Helen Abling and Maudie's twin sister, Marie Abling; and both parents. There will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, P.O. Box 400, Lucasville, Ohio 45648. The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store