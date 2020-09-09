Max Clifford Lieurance, 85, of Chillicothe, died at 3:27 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loved ones and faithful canine companions.

He was very courageous in his year and a half battle with liver cancer. It was his hope that by participating in a cancer research trial at the James Hospital that his results would help future generations.

He was born Jan. 31, 1935, in Highland County to the late Harry C. and Mildred Rhonemus Lieurance.

On July 31, 1954, he married Mary Jane Reno Lieurance, who survives. Also surviving are four children, Cynthia L. (Ron) Henderson of Chillicothe, Connie L. (Robert) Mollard of Medina, David D. (Brenda) Lieurance of Leesburg, and Colleen K. Steele of Chillicothe; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a twin brother, Mark H. (Novella) Lieurance of Sunbury.

He was preceded in death by two siblings, Billy V. Lieurance and Dorothy L. Smith.

Mr. Lieurance retired from the Second National Bank of Hamilton and Henderson Pharmacy. He attended Fairfield High School and Wilmington College. He was a member of Leesburg Lodge 78 F & AM, lifetime member of the NRA, and a founding member of the Renaissance Singers. He enjoyed woodworking, was a Mr. Fix-it, and belonged to and was active in the church choir, wherever they lived.

The family would like to thank Dr. John Gabis, Dr. John Seidensticker and Adena Hospice and for their excellent care.

Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Friday in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Leesburg. Calling hours will not be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ross County Humane Society, 2308 A Lick Run Rd., Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.

