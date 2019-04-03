Maxine J. (Knisley) Mercer, 86, of Greenfield, left this world at 6:54 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 at Grant Medical Center, Columbus.

She was born June 25, 1932, in Pike County, the daughter of the late Alfred and Leona Knisley.

Maxine is survived by her seven children, Carol Wright (Bruce Donlan) of Cincinnati, Linda (Robert) Rumfield of Latham, Lori (Randy) Rumfield of Sinking Spring, Loretta Leedom of Bainbridge, Barbara Mercer (Chris Tong) of Lynchburg, Cathy (Sean) Cobb of Greenfield and Gerald Mercer Jr. of Dayton; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; six sisters, Ruth Stultz, Darlene Lansing, Suzanne (Lawrence) Washburn, Carol (Jack) Garen, Alice Ross, Shirley Hakes and Eleanor Bailey; best friend, Macie Stratton; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Hope Thompson; and four brothers, Maynard, Richard, Eugene and Alfred "Bud" Knisley.

Maxine worked as a cook for many years at the Paxton Restaurant and Lighthouse boys camp. Maxine enjoyed cooking, baking, fishing, camping, gambling and watching the Cincinnati Reds. She was also a past member of the Elks.

Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at the Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home, Bainbridge, with a celebration of Maxine's life to follow at 3 p.m. officiated by the Rev. Jeff Adams.

