1/
Dr. Mel Reno
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. Mel Reno, 84, of Cincinnati, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

She was born in Three Forks, West Virginia on Aug. 29, 1936, the daughter of the late Victor Gene and Delphia (Price) Price.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded by her husband, Robert "Bob" Reno, on Dec. 6, 2019; and two brothers, Jim and Jay Price.

Mel is survived by her two sons, Bobby Reno of Cincinnati and Curt Reno of Cincinnati; brother, Steve Price; sister, Ann Shelton; two brothers-in-law, Bill Reno of Springfield and Tom (Helen) Reno of Bellbrook; sister-in-law, Sharon (Warren) Craig of Washington Court House; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28 at the Union Cemetery in Belfast.

Friends may come for an outside visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28 at the Sycamore Presbyterian Church, 11800 Mason Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45249.

The Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - Hillsboro
241 East Main
Hillsboro, OH 45133
(937) 393-2373
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved