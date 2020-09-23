Dr. Mel Reno, 84, of Cincinnati, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

She was born in Three Forks, West Virginia on Aug. 29, 1936, the daughter of the late Victor Gene and Delphia (Price) Price.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded by her husband, Robert "Bob" Reno, on Dec. 6, 2019; and two brothers, Jim and Jay Price.

Mel is survived by her two sons, Bobby Reno of Cincinnati and Curt Reno of Cincinnati; brother, Steve Price; sister, Ann Shelton; two brothers-in-law, Bill Reno of Springfield and Tom (Helen) Reno of Bellbrook; sister-in-law, Sharon (Warren) Craig of Washington Court House; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28 at the Union Cemetery in Belfast.

Friends may come for an outside visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28 at the Sycamore Presbyterian Church, 11800 Mason Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45249.

The Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.

