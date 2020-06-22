Melissa J. Travis, 49, Leesburg, passed away early Monday morning, June 22, 2020 at her home.

She was born May 9, 1971 in Winston-Salem, NC and was raised by her grandparents, the late George and Wilda Bonney. Melissa was a realtor and attended the Carpenter's House of Prayer.

She is survived by her husband of twenty-seven years, Edward L. Travis, whom she married on February 16, 1993 in Kernersville, NC. She is also survived by three children, Dakota Travis of Pickerington, Cameron Travis of Fairborn and Nathan Travis of Leesburg; her mother-in-law, Pracilla Butcher of Mt. Airy, NC; her father-in-law, Sparkie Travis of Aurora, NC; two brothers, Timothy (Ashley) Bertaux of Leesburg and Ricky Good of Mobile, AL; three sisters-in-law, Patricia Jagger of Walnut Cove, NC, Amanda Travis of Mt. Holly, NC and Jenifer Swann of Gastonia, NC; and two brothers-in-law James Nunn of Mt. Airy, NC and Shane Nunn of Greensboro, NC.

In keeping with her wishes, she was cremated. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Pastor Kim Zornes will officiate. The family will receive friend from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

