Melvin E. Kruse, 79, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born Dec. 17, 1940, in Cecil, Ohio, the son of the late Carl and Ruth (Taylor) Kruse.

He was a well-known citizen of Hillsboro, owner/operator of Kruse Enterprises Cleaning Services, president of the Full Gospel Businessmen's Association of the Hillsboro Chapter and founder of Seven Hills Wrestling Club.

He is survived by his children, Mel (Abbi) Kruse Jr. of Madison, Wisc., Melody Kruse of Jenks, Okla., Melissa (Daryl) Minney of Columbus, Meredith Kruse of Big Pine Key, Fla., Marla (Roger) Smith of Auburn Hills, Mich., Merry (Alan) Currie of Columbus, Merlene (Mike) Lower of Fresno and Matthew (Sue) Kruse of Naples, Fla.; grandchildren, Morgan (Dan) Wenzel, Haeli (Jeff) Arevalo, Michaelia Kruse, Bret Kruse, David Kruse, Willow Minney, Joe Kruse, Mariah Kruse, Ben (Kelsey) Smith, Sarah Stewart, Emily Smith, Alexandra Currie, Sydney Currie, Jordy Lower, Brady Lower, Alyssa Kruse and Nicole Erwin; great-grandchildren, Romeo, Avenli and Abella Arevalo, Emmalyn and Elysia Gaytan, Joanna, Theodore and Phillip Smith, and Caiden Stewart; siblings, Carl (Lavo​na) Kruse, George (Margene) Kruse and Clara Fessel all of Defiance, and Paul (Cookie) Kruse of Paulding; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn J. Kruse, on March 28, 2008; grandson, Kyle Kruse; and two brothers, Robert and Richard Kruse.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro with Pastor John Coyle officiating. Burial will be in the Hillsboro Cemetery at the convenience of family.

Visitation (with social distancing observed) will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 at the funeral home.

