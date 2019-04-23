Melvin E. Wilson, 83, of the Celina and Hillsboro areas, passed away unexpectedly Saturday afternoon, April 20, 2019 at Highland District Hospital.

He was born Sept. 11, 1935 in Dayton, the son of the late Emmit and Katherine (Botkin) Wilson.

He retired was a tree trimmer for the Dayton Power and Light Company.

Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife, Helen (Jones) Wilson; a son, Daniel (Cynthia) Wilson of Celina; a daughter, Tari (Mike) Cooley of Kansas City, Mo; a stepdaughter, Kathy (Robert) Wear of Felicity; and two stepsons, Randy (Melody) Gilbert and Wendell (Kimberly) Gilbert, both of Hillsboro; four grandchildren, Jacob Wilson of Celina, Mitchell Wilson of Xenia, and Andrea (Adam) McIntosh and Anthony Wilson, both of Celina; nine great-grandchildren; as well as numerous stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris Wilson; and a sister, Patty Bowling.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 24 at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City. There will be no visitation.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family.

