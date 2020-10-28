Melvin L. Fender, 89, of the Buford community, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 27, 2020 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia.

He was born March 15, 1931 in Highland County, the son of the late John Abraham Fender and Hattie Hall Fender.

Melvin was an United States Navy veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Cincinnati Milacron after many years of service. He was a member of Hollowtown Church of Christ and Mowrystown American Legion Post 694.

Surviving are his five children, Chris Fender of Buford, Sona (Chris) Mathews of Hillsboro, Jon (Cheryl) Fender of Miamisburg, Deon (Alice) Fender of Hillsboro and Chad Fender of Buford; nine grandchildren, Tyler, Cody (Heather), Whitney, Collin, Kinsey, Samantha, Breanne, Evan and Ryan; four great-grandchildren, Miles Christopher Mathews, Colbie Rae Mathews, Sawyer Banks Mathews and Beau Wesley Shadle; sister, Ann Griffith of Lynchburg; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Fender; grandson, Christopher Mathews; two sisters, Eileen Moore and Iva Jean Marshall; and three brothers, John Fredrick "Fred", Carrie and Claude "Tad" Fender.

Graveside services will be held at Buford Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Troy Roush officiating. The Highland County Veterans Honor Guard will accord full military honors. Masks and social distancing will be required.

The Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro, is serving the family.

Contributions in Melvin's memory may be directed to National Honor Flight Network, Box L-4016 Columbus, Ohio 43260-4016; or Mowrystown American Legion Post 694 P.O. Box 301, Mowrystown, Ohio 45155.

