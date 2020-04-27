Mervin D. Crago, 90, of Greenfield, died at 2:32 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe.

He was born Saturday, June 1, 1929, in Ross County, the son of the late Percie N. and Laura Free Crago.

On May 9, 1949, he married the former Donna Brown, who preceded him in death on Aug. 29, 2016.

He is survived by five children, Barbara (Archie) Barber of Greenfield, Rick (Laurie) Crago of Pickerington, Susan (David) Faulkner of Greenfield, Tim (Regenia) Crago of Greenfield and Roy Neil (Elisha) Crago of Frankfort; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ellen Crago of Plain City; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one infant son, Jeffery Lynn Crago; sisters, Phryne Crago, Thelma Putnam, Pearle Dowler, Ruth Pinkerton and Flossie Stillwell; and brothers, Dwight, Paul, Kenneth, Farrel and an infant brother.

In this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. Please be in prayer with us as we gather for a private family graveside service that will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort.

The Ebright Funeral Home, Frankfort, is serving the family.

