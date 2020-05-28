Michael Anthony Bear, 28, of Lynchburg, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. He was born Dec. 16, 1991, in Cincinnati, the son of Ray Anthony Bear of Hillsboro and the late Robin Michelle Vandergriff Bear. Michael was a welder by trade. Michael had a big heart and was a very loving and giving young man. In that spirit, Michael had requested that, upon his death, his organs be donated to better the lives of others. His gift of life has been accepted by recipients so that their lives may be better and their futures brighter. He is survived by his father, Ray Anthony "Tony" (Laura) Bear of Hillsboro; one sister, Ashlee (Tyler Gregory) Bear of Lynchburg; maternal grandparents, John and Linda Lippert of Mt. Orab; and cousin, Eric Bear of Lynchburg. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. There will be no public visitation. Burial will be in the Buford Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Massie House, c/o Family Recovery Services, Attn: Ken Dye, P.O. Box 823, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.



