Michael Dale McClure, 38, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at Highland District Hospital after his short battle with cancer.

He was born Nov. 22, 1980 in Cincinnati, the son of Dale McClure and Debra (Wilkin) McClure.

Michael was a 1999 Hillsboro High School graduate. He enjoyed writing reviews of movies he watched and he loved watching WWE Wrestling.

Michael is survived by his two sons, Leo McClure and Finlay McClure; his parents, Debra McClure and Dale McClure of Hillsboro; his maternal grandmother, Ermiline Wilkin of Hillsboro; his sister, Brandi (Alex) Schaible of Hillsboro; an aunt, Cindy (Paul) Kibler of Lynchburg; two uncles, Ronald Wilkin of Hillsboro and Jack Miller of Hillsboro; a niece, Raven Schaible; a nephew, Drake Schaible; and a special friend, Brenda Harlow of Hillsboro.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Leroy Wilkin; paternal grandparents, Wilma McClure and Andy Elam; and an uncle, Donald Miller.

In keeping with Michael's wishes, his body will be cremated.

Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday May 20 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Memorial services will take place at 7 p.m. following calling hours Monday, May 20 at the funeral home.