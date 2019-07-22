MIchael Dean Bradford

Service Information
Turner & Son Funeral Home
602 N High St
Hillsboro, OH
45133
(937)-393-2124
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Hillsboro, OH
Obituary
Michael Dean Bradford, 62, of Hillsboro, died Friday, July 19, 2019 at Highland District Hospital.

He was born Nov. 14, 1956 in Maysville, Ky., the son of the late Earl and Margaret K. Rollins Bradford.

Michael had been a respiratory therapist for Highland District Hospital for 18 years and was presently the executive director for Bell Gardens Assisted Living in Hillsboro. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Hillsboro Rotary Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1161, Highland County president of the American Heart Association and served on the committee for the Festival of the Bells.

He is survived by his wife, Linda J. Bradford, whom he married April 7, 1989; three children, Kati (Tim) Luschek of Lynchburg, Barry (Tara) Pendell and Megan (Darby) Hodge of Hillsboro; four grandchildren, Shaila and Autumn Hodge, and Jolee and Barry Pendell Jr.; three sisters, Kathy (Chip) Hogan of Cincinnati, and Susan and Joni Bradford of Loveland; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Father Mike Paraniuk will be the celebrant. Burial, with military honors presented by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard, will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at the Turner & Son Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic School, 212 S. High St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.
Published in Times Gazette from July 22 to July 23, 2019
