Michael Duane Daugherty, 53, of Greenfield, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at home.

He was born May 5, 1966, in Greenfield, the son of James H. and Mary (Hudnell) Daugherty.

He was a painter and factory employee. He loved music, playing guitar and collecting coins.

He is survived by his wife, Bria (Taylor) Daugherty, whom he married June 19, 2018; three sons, Jacob Daugherty of Sarasota, Fla., Michael Daugherty of Greenfield and Logan Daugherty of Greenfield; one daughter, Brailey Daugherty of Greenfield; three stepsons, Branton Schrader of Greenfield, Brennan Schrader of Greenfield and Thomas Schrader of Navarre, Fla.; two stepdaughters, Karlie Davis of Greenfield and Torie Schrader of Greenfield; numerous grandchildren and step grandchildren; three brothers, James Daugherty of Greenfield, Charles Robinette of Frankfort and Jackie Daugherty of Greenfield; four sisters, Mary Wireman of Greenfield, Roxie Potter of Missouri, Louanna Watts of Missouri and Donna Sherman of Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews; and his mother, Mary Daugherty of Greenfield.

He was preceded in death by one son, Justin Woods; one sister, Brenda Trent; two brothers, Fred Robinette and John Daugherty; and his father, James Daugherty.

In accordance with Mike's wishes, he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with expenses at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Condolences may be sentat www.murrayfettro.com.