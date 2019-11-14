Michael E. Rector, 79, of Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.

Mike was born March 28, 1940 in Dayton.

He was preceded in death by Walter Stiner, Virginia Holt Rector and Harvey Rector; one brother, Jim Rector; and one sister, Linda Lowe.

Mike was a member of the Union Church of Christ. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Time Warner after 35 years of service. He was Highland County commissioner for six years, member of the Hillsboro Rotary Club, served on the board of Samaritan Outreach, and was active in the Emmaus Community.

Mike is survived by his wife, Peggy D. Walker-Rector; two daughters, Laura (Ken) Buehner of Akron and Shari Rector of Maryland; three sons, Bob (Maryann) Rector of Idaho, John (Melissa) Gillespie of Winchester and Mick Gillespie of Hillsboro; brothers, Greg (Lonna) Rector of Akron and Brian Rector of Key West, Fla.; and 10 grandchildren.

Military rites conducted by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Union Church of Christ, 3021 N. Taylorsville Rd., Hillsboro, Ohio. 45133. Funeral services will be held immediately following military rites.

Friends may call at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 until the time of service at the church.

Donations may be made to the Union Church of Christ.

The Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro is in charge of arrangements.

