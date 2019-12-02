Michael Edward Masters, 72, of Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at his home.

He was born Oct. 16, 1947 in Cincinnati, the son of the late Hobart Edward and Cletha Mae (Roberts) Masters.

He was a member of the First Christian Church of Wilmington and he served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a police officer for the City of Cincinnati for 15 years, and then a machinist for over 20 years.

He is survived by his wife, Judy (Moses) Masters; three daughters, Tracy Michelle (Adrian) Custer of Gerald, Mo., Christin (Steven) McClain of Oregonia and Erin (Eddie) Applegate of Hillsboro; five grandchildren, Nathan McClain, Michkayla, Stephen, Clayton (Angelica) and Jeremiah Applegate; one brother, James E. Masters of Cincinnati; brother-in-law, Billy Riley of Loveland; one sister-in-law, Shanda (Jack) Custer of Loveland; and beloved by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Victoria Riley; and both parents.

A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the First Christian Church, 120 Columbus St., Wilmington, Ohio 45177 with Pastor Tom Stephenson officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of the service Saturday at the church. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 49 Honor Guard of Wilmington will begin at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church of Wilmington or the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kan. 66675.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home of Hillsboro is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.