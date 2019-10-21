Michael Glenn Germann, 77, of Seaman, died Sunday morning, Oct. 20, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born Aug. 16, 1942 in Mowrystown, the son of the late Bernard J. and Bertha Schwallie Germann.

Mike was a retired employee of Martin-Marrietta Aggregates, had been a dairy farmer for 17 years and served in the Ohio National Guard. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Hillsboro.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betty Cluff Germann; three children, Andrew (Gary Roy) Germann of Sarasota, Fla., Donna (Bob Bender) Germann of Hillsboro and Mark (Colleen) Germann of New Vienna; seven grandchildren, Alexander, Joshua, Adam, Benjamin and Kristen Germann, Lauren Roy and Elizabeth Parks; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Strain, Betty Colvin and Toni Patton of Lynchburg; and one brother, William (Cynthia) Germann of Washington Court House.

He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Rhonda Sue Germann.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Father Mike Paraniuk will be the celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45206; or online at https://donate3.cancer.org.

