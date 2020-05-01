Michael L. Bingamon
Michael L. Bingamon, 71, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was born in Brown County on Nov. 29, 1948, the son of the late Eugene and Elva Sally (Prine) Bingamon. Besides his parents, he was preceded by his daughter, Monica Sue Bingamon; brother, Donald R. Bingamon; sister, Shelva Jean Barr; and three nieces, Vicki Whiting, Pam Whiting Craft and Monica Bingamon. Michael retired from Hills & Dales. Michael is survived by his wife, Roberta (Crabill) Bingamon, who were married for 52 years; son, Brian Bingamon of Hillsboro; sister, Dorothy (Roger) Whiting of Hillsboro; sister-in-law, Mary Bingamon of Mowrystown; two nieces, Mindy Whiting of Farmers Station and Bonnie Gray of Sardinia; four nephews, Rick (Marlene) Whiting of Martinsville, Gene (Sheila) Bingamon of Mowrystown, Randy (Melonie) Barr of Florida and Barry Barr of East Danville; sister-in-law, Susie Robinson of Seaman; brother-in-laws, Charles Crabill of Morrow and Eddie Crabill of Xenia; and several great-nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at the Hillsboro Cemetery. The Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of taking care of the family. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Times Gazette from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
