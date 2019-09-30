Michael Peter Kavula III, 46, of Mowrystown, passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning, Sept. 29, 2019 at home.

He was born July 24, 1973 in Indianapolis, Ind., the son of Michael Peter and Clara (Napier) Kavula Jr. of Mowrsytown.

Michael worked as a metal fabricator. He was a motorcyle enthusiast, who could fix anything with his own two hands. He was very intelligent when it came to figuring out how and why things worked. Anything that needed to be done, Michael could fix. He had also helped at the Hillsboro food pantry.

In addition to his parents, other surviving family members are his sister, Laurena (Brian) Schlasinger of Colerain Township; nieces, Paige and Brooke Schalsinger.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 at the Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St., Mowrystown, with Pastor Bill Bowman officiating. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown.

Contributions in Michael's memory may be made to the New Life Church, Feed the Hungry Program, 6101 SR 247, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.