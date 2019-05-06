Michael Stapleton, 62, of New Vienna, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington.

He was born Jan. 23, 1957 in Inez, Ky., the son of the late Fred and Bonnie Lou (Preece) Stapleton.

Michael loved spending time with his family and friends. He was and avid nature enthusiast who enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Surviving are his loving wife, Rachel Stapleton, whom he married June 11, 2005; three daughters, Megan Stapleton, Hanorah Campbell and Hannah Turner; and four grandchildren, Francis, Will, Phillip and Iris.

Services will be held at the Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St., Hillsboro, Friday, May 10 at 1 p.m.

Friends will be received at the funeral home Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Contributions in Michael's memory may be made to the Arc of Appalachia, 7660 Cave Road, Bainbridge, Ohio 45612.

