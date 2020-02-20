Michael Wayne Randolph, 39, of Washington C.H., formerly of Frankfort and Chillicothe, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at home.

He was born Nov. 25, 1980, in Chillicothe, the son of Kenneth and Robin (Van Bibber) Randolph.

Mike was a member of Centerpoint Church in Chillicothe and loved his family. He was a 1999 graduate of Adena High School, became an EMT and ERT and worked at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe while putting himself through the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science and obtaining his bachelor's degree. He then was employed at the McColaugh Funeral Home in Xenia as a funeral director/embalmer for 11 years before recently joining the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield.

He is survived by his wife, Janelle (Wilkey) Randolph, whom he married July 17, 2016; four children, Gavin Holley, Clayton Randolph, Brantley Randolph and Remington Randolph; two sisters, Carrie (Ted) Daniels of Lexington, Ky. and Tiffany Randolph of Lexington, Ky.; one brother, Travis (Tiffany Pratt) Randolph of Waverly; one niece, Riley Daniels; one nephew, Sam Daniels; mother, Robin Moody of Frankfort; father and stepmother, Kenneth and Beverly Randolph of Lexington, Ky.; and grandmother, Laura Van Bibber of Chillicothe.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Earl Moody; and grandparents, Kenneth and Barbara Randolph Sr., Arthur Van Bibber, and Ann Dunham.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Matt Kysor officating. Burial will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Frankfort.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

