Michele "Shelly" Marie Niece, 54, of Leesburg, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Terre Haute, Ind. on April 3, 1965 to the late Kenneth W. and Brenda (Hill) Niece.

She was self-employed as a canine breeder and belonged to the American Kennel Club. She also belonged to the Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church.

Michele is survived by her children, Alan W. "A.W." (Brooke) Bowman II of Hilliard, and Autumn Bowman and Brooklyn Niece, both of Leesburg; her grandchildren, Peyton Scott and Kerrigan Bowman; her brother, Buddy (Dorcas) Niece of West Union; and her former husband, Alan Bowman.

A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at the Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church. Pastor Dan Lamb will officiate. Visitation will be Monday from 4-6 p.m. at the church.

