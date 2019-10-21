Mildred Creek, 92 of Ripley, formerly of the Blanchester and Lynchburg areas, passed away early Sunday morning, Oct. 20, 2019 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley.

She was born Sept. 26, 1927 in Sharonville, the daughter of the late F.T. and Emily (Davis) Stacy.

She is survived by two children, Bill (Shirley A.) Creek of Sabina and Drue (Junior) Reveal of Aberdeen; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Wendell "Dink" Creek, on June 14, 1994; a son, Michael Creek; five brothers, Amiel, Garrett, Denver, F.T. Jr., Rolan and Stacy; and three sisters, Eleanor, Opal and Dorothy.

A visitation for Mildred will be held from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. A graveside service at the Lynchburg Masonic Cemetery will follow at 1 p.m.

To leave an online condolence to the family, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.