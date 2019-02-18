Mildred "Millie" Francis High, of Blanchester, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 15, 2019 at the age of 98.

She was born Oct. 3, 1920 in Highland County to Martin R. and Eva (Wisby) Allen.

Millie was the beloved wife of the late Marion David High; loving mother of Gary L. (Candace) High of Wilminton, daughters, Sharon K. (Ken) Kersey of Cleveland, Tenn. and Ginger S. (David) Del Vecchio, of Florence, Ind.; grandmother to Shanda (Chad) Armstrong, Christopher Scott (Tara) High, Tracy D. (Chris) Mallory of Fredricksburg, Va., Michael Shane (Michelle) Murray, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla. and William Del Vecchio' and stepgranddaughter, Melissa Donaldson of Miami Beach, Fla.; and 10 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her brother, Raymond "Junior" Allen of Greenfield, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marion David High; a daughter, Nicky Jean High; a grandson, Eric High; brothers, Roy Allen and Laverne Allen; and a sister, Ruby Waites.

Millie was a devoted Christian, living her life for the Lord. She was a member of the First Baptist Church for many years and until her death a longtime member of the Woodville Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and caring ways for all.

The family would like to the thank the Laurels of Blanchester for all its care given while she was a resident there.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, Ohio 45107, where friends will be received from noon until time of service.

Interment will be in the Blanchester IOOF Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, 8201 Corporate Drive, Suite 1000, Landover, Md. 20785; Woodville Baptist Church Missions Fund, 10970 Woodville Rd., Blanchester, Ohio 45107; or the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas 75231.

