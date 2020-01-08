Mildred N. Patton, 88, of Bellbrook, formerly of Bainbridge, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 6, 2020.

She was born Aug. 19, 1931 in Adams County to the late Everett and Olive (Garman) Ferrell.

Mildred was preceded in death by her husbands, Fred Knisley and Charles Patton; infant brother, Everett Jr.; and two stepdaughters, Janis (Bill) Hosler and Diana (Gary) Cochenour.

Mildred is survived by her children, Kenneth (Anna) Knisley, Thomas (Lynne) Knisley, Susan (Randy) Dohme and stepson David Patton; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Marjorie Free and Beverly Smith; four nephews and one niece; and close friends, Missy Hirn-Pulliam and Dottie Anderson.

Mildred retired after 29 years from Rockhold Brown & Co. Bank. In retirement, Mildred enjoyed working alongside her son Tom at the Bainbridge Timbers restaurant. She was a lifetime member of the Bainbridge United Methodist Church.

In accordance with her wishes, she is to be cremated. The family will receive visitors at the Bainbridge United Methodist Church from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, followed by a graveside service officiated by Pastor Terry Washburn at 11:30 at the Bainbridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bainbridge United Methodist Church.

A special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Ohio Living Quaker Heights, Miami Valley South Hospital and Ohio's .

Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home.