Millie Louise Penwell, 88, of Dayton, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

She was born April 8, 1931 in Fayette County to the late Virgil and Mary (McKinley) Jones.

Also preceding her in death were her husband, Charles M. Penwell (2016); her brothers, Leonard Jones, Kenneth (Betty) Jones and Harold (Vada) Jones; and brothers-in-law, Lloyd (Betty) Penwell and Harold (Kathleen) Penwell.

She is survived by her children, Cheryl (Bruce) Maier and Larry (Bonnie Green) Penwell; grandchildren, Justine (Jason) Beecher, Christian Green and Rachel Green; great-grandson, Sebastian Beecher; sister-in-law, Helen Jones; and several nieces and nephews.

Millie Louise was a longtime member of Hope Methodist Church. No one she met remained a stranger. She made everyone feel loved and accepted. Her kind heart extended to all animals, and to her current cat, Nadia, who will remain with family. She loved working as a bookkeeper at Kettering Bike Shop and McCutcheon Music. She retired in 2011. She enjoyed reading, bowling, camping and visiting with friends and family. Millie Louise was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and great-grandmother, and will dearly be missed.

Friends and family may visit from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at Hope United Methodist Church, 5980 Wilmington Pike, Sugarcreek Township 45459. She will be laid to rest in David's Cemetery in Kettering. Guests are invited to join the family in a meal at the church following the burial.

In lieu of flowers, consider making donations to The Ohio State University Foundation, c/o The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Center, 1480 W. Lane Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43221; or visit https://cancer.osu.edu/giving-back.