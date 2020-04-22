Milton E. Nuttall Jr., 90, of Hillsboro, formerly of Houston, Texas, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Bell Gardens Place in Hillsboro.

He was born April 3, 1930, in Somerville, N.J., the son of the late Milton Edward Nuttall Sr. and Mildred E. Catlin Nuttall.

Mr. Nuttall had retired as a chief photographer serving in the U.S. Navy for 20 years. Mr. Nuttall's naval career included international news and documentation photography, aerial mapping and airborne reconnaissance, public affairs to include photographing President Kennedy and other heads of state, and routinely assigned to NASA and other governmental agencies. In 1964, Milt was assigned to cover an around-the-world nuclear cruise on board the USS Enterprise, which provided great opportunities for telling "The Navy Story." He also helped develop and then graduated from Syracuse University's Advanced Photojournalism School, a program that is still thriving today.

Following his naval career, Milt retired from the Du Pont Company in Wilmington, Del. He worked as their senior photojournalist, which evolved into media manager, and was charged with establishing a corporate television studio. Typical assignments related to advertising Du Pont products, public relations activities and internal corporate communications. In addition to mastering photography, he was an accomplished artist and wood working craftsman, and thoroughly enjoyed his cars and model railroading.

He is survived by his wife, Lillian Nuttall; one daughter, Karen L. (Dennis R.) Griffith of Hillsboro; grandson Kyle E. (Carrie) Nowak of Hillsboro; stepdaughter, Gayla (Rich) Harold of Houston, Texas; stepson, Boyce (Amy) Gunderlach of Austin, Texas; one sister, Barbara C. (William) Phillips of Pinehurst, Texas; one niece, Amy S. Carson; one nephew, David W. Phillips of Tomball, Texas; and a special friend and shipmate, Bernie Campoli of Panama City, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen M. deLambily Nuttall, on June 16, 2010.

In keeping with Mr. Nuttall's wishes, his body will be cremated, and his cremated remains will be buried at sea. There will be no visitation or public services held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 2045 Gilbert Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45202.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

