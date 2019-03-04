Molly A. (Trisdale) Roades, 59, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at Heartland of Hillsboro.

She was born July 25, 1959 in Hillsboro, the daughter of the late Charles and Zelda (Simmons) Trisdale.

She is survived by her children, Amy Roades and Timothy Roades, both of Hillsboro; five grandchildren, Mariah Roades, Marcus Davison, Karley Roades, Nicolas Burns and Hailee Roades; siblings, Jeff Trisdale of Belfast, John Trisdale, Jerry Trisdale and Leon Trisdale, all of Hillsboro, Mary Gienger of Texas and Brenda (Vernon) Bennett of Leesburg; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Melany Jo Roades; siblings, Dee Dee Watkins, Loraine Burbage, Ruth Grooms and Charles "Sonny" Trisdale; and both parents.

Cremation will take place and there will no services.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting turnerfuneralhomes.cc.