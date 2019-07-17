Molly Kay Baxla, 79, of Hillsboro, formerly of Greenfield, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Bell Gardens Place in Hillsboro.

She was born Oct. 10, 1939 in Tuscarawas, the daughter of Glenn and D. Ferne (Schumacher) Benner.

She was a graduate of the class of 1957 at Edward Lee McClain High School and a member of the Greenfield First United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed playing in the bell choir and was a member of The Sweet Adelines. She retired from Home Building and Loan of Greenfield after many years of service. Early in her life she was employed at Battelle Memorial Institute in Columbus.

She is survived by three children, Michael Scott Baxla of Athens, Chris (Todd) Lewandowski of Hilliard and Stephen (Shawn) Baxla of Cincinnati; five grandchildren, Rachael, Sophie, Grant Thomas, Grant Phillip and Kyra; three nieces, Rhonda Simpson, Rosie Johnson and Ruth Jones; and four nephews, Rob Priest, Rich Priest, Rex Priest and Ron Priest.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman B. Baxla, on Dec. 7, 2016; one daughter, Laura Conway; one sister, Jo Ann Priest; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Greenfield First United Methodist Church Memorial Room with the Rev. Terry Washburn officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the McClain Alumni Association P.O. Box 396, Greenfield, Ohio 45123.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.