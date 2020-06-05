Mona Louise Francis, 88, of South Salem, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 after an extended illness.

She was born on Sept. 27, 1931 in Ross County, the daughter of Raymond and Ruth (Mossbarger) Taylor.

Mona was a 1949 graduate of Twin High School in Bourneville. She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother and homemaker. She was a member of the Bourneville Christian Union Church.

She is survived by her children, June Ann (Bill) Lewis of Springfield, Dianna Lynn Francis Seitz of Greenfield, John R. Francis of South Salem and Ruth E. Haines of Iowa; grandchildren, Irvin William Ausman, Carl John Ausman, Shawn Michael Francis, Shawna Wright, Jessica Kinnison, Chad Kinnison, Jennifer Davis, Tammy Queen and Jerrica Baker; 19 great grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Wanda Fox of Miamisburg, Chloe Blazer of Miamisburg, Roberta (David) Hakes of Greenfield and Charlene (Larry) Weller of Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Carl Jr. Francis on Dec. 7, 1986; one infant daughter, Sharon Pride Francis; two brothers, William "Bill" Taylor and Ivan Taylor; and both parents.

Cremation will take place and a graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Kentucky 41056.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

