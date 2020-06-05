Mona Louise Francis
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mona Louise Francis, 88, of South Salem, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 after an extended illness.

She was born on Sept. 27, 1931 in Ross County, the daughter of Raymond and Ruth (Mossbarger) Taylor.

Mona was a 1949 graduate of Twin High School in Bourneville. She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother and homemaker. She was a member of the Bourneville Christian Union Church.

She is survived by her children, June Ann (Bill) Lewis of Springfield, Dianna Lynn Francis Seitz of Greenfield, John R. Francis of South Salem and Ruth E. Haines of Iowa; grandchildren, Irvin William Ausman, Carl John Ausman, Shawn Michael Francis, Shawna Wright, Jessica Kinnison, Chad Kinnison, Jennifer Davis, Tammy Queen and Jerrica Baker; 19 great grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Wanda Fox of Miamisburg, Chloe Blazer of Miamisburg, Roberta (David) Hakes of Greenfield and Charlene (Larry) Weller of Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Carl Jr. Francis on Dec. 7, 1986; one infant daughter, Sharon Pride Francis; two brothers, William "Bill" Taylor and Ivan Taylor; and both parents.

Cremation will take place and a graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Kentucky 41056.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murray-Fettro Funeral Home - Greenfield
380 Jefferson St.
Greenfield, OH 45123
(937) 981-4081
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved