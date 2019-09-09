Monty DeLoss Williams, 56, of Greenfield, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at Adena Greenfield Medical Center.

He was born Nov. 15, 1962, in Highland County, the son of "J.D." and Linda Lou (Knisley) Williams.

He was a former employee of Greenfield Research and Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

He is survived by two daughters, Amber Marie (Bobby) Layne of North Dakota and Chelsea Ann (Keith Crago) Williams of Hillsboro; two sons, Mason DeLoss Williams of Jeffersonville and Brennan D. Williams of Greenfield; 10 grandchildren, Kalob, Kiersten, Kyler, Kandyce, Keegan, Kallie, Kaliha, Allie, Lily and Nova; three sisters, Tracy Penwell of South Salem, Misty (Chris) Easter of Leesburg and Krista Tite of Greenfield; five brothers, Dave (Elaine) Williams of Greenfield, Jimmy Williams of Greenfield, Jeff (Leann) Williams of Greenfield, Darrell (Kim) Williams of South Salem and Sam (Shelly) Harris of Washington C.H.; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and lifelong friend, Rick Case of South Salem.

He was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Henry Penwell and Rod Tite; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Mike Anderson officiating. Cremation will follow.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with expenses at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home.

