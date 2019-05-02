Myrabeth "Mickey" Rapp, 66, of Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at her home.

She was born Jan. 2, 1953 in Newton, Iowa, the daughter of Johnny Bowling and Janice M. (Brown) Cox.

Mickey was a member of the Union Church of Christ and enjoyed all types of crafts, especially crocheting and knitting.

Mickey is survived by her husband, Charles Rapp, whom she married Nov. 11, 1978; her mother, Janice M. (Dennis) Cox of Summerville, S.C.; five children, Michael L. (Santanna) Rapp of Liberty Township, Kim (Ronnie) Dodson of Jackson, Ga., Kathy Howard of Douglas, Ga., Scott (Mary) Rapp of Warner Robins, Ga. and Debbie Rapp of Hillsboro; 16 grandchildren, Brittany (Ernie) McWhorter, Erica (Kayla) Corzine, Amelia Dodson, Brice Dodson, Alexis Dodson, Ryan (Carrie) Pannel, Taylor Pannel, Ashlyn Gordon, Cameron Rapp, Chelsea (Gage O'Britis) Rapp, Beth (Brad) Griffith, Dustin (Jessica) Richards, Michael Rapp Jr., Meredyth Webb, Emmaliah Boston and Luke Boston; 10-great grandchildren, Autumn, Brya, Baylee, Brystal, Oliver, Carolyn, Preston, Mia, Emmalyn and Miley Lynne; three siblings, James (Wanda) Dean of Warsaw, Mo., Dwayne (Ann) Dean of Kirkville, N.Y. and Frank Dean of Tomball, Texas; eight stepsiblings, Steve (Debbie) Bowling, Fronda Hickory, Kelly (Bob) Fenoff, Greg (Billie Jo) Bowling, Dallas (Stephanie) Bowling, Joe (Kristen) Bowling, Nathan (Brandy) Bowling and Sheryl Bowling; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Sunday May 5 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Monday May 6 at the funeral home. The Rev. Tom Zile will officiate. Burial will follow services in the Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mickey's name to the Highland County Humane Society, P.O. Box 471, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

